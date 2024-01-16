Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Mythril Plate

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A sheet of hammered mythril.

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Mythril Ingot
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Shard
4
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

FFXIV Skysung Tools Guide - Highly Viscous Gobbiegoo, Crafting & Gathering Goals
Shikhu
FFXIV Armorer Leveling Guide - Fastest Way to Get From 1-90
Dillon Skiffington
FFXIV Crafting Guide 1-90 (Patch 6.5)
Paulo Kawanishi