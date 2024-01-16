Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Iron Joint Plate
Metal - Item Level 15
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
A plate of beaten iron used in crafting and construction.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Iron Ingot
1
Crystals
Ice Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
15
Total Crafted
1
Durability
40
Difficulty
27
Max Quality
288
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
33
Craftsmanship
67
Related Posts
FFXIV Blacksmith Unlock Guide: Quest Locations & Coordinates
Nerium
FFXIV is All About Fashion: How the Experts Gpose, Use Glamour, and Find Hidden Locations
Jenny Zheng
FFXIV Tanking Guide: How to be a Better Tank
Mike Williams