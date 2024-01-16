Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Mortar

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A mixture used in construction to bond bricks or stones.

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Fine Sand
1
Item Icon
Limestone
1
Item Icon
Distilled Water
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Shard
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

