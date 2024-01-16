Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Mortar
Reagent - Item Level 20
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
A mixture used in construction to bond bricks or stones.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Fine Sand
1
Limestone
1
Distilled Water
1
Crystals
Water Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
20
Total Crafted
1
Durability
40
Difficulty
37
Max Quality
408
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
47
Craftsmanship
94
Related Posts
How to Get the Best Crafting Gear in FFXIV (Patch 6.5)
Mills Webster
What to Buy with Purple Crafters' Scrips in FFXIV (Patch 6.5)
Mills Webster
The Growing Community of FFXIV Roleplaying Venues
Jocelyn Monahan