Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Mythrite Ingot
Metal - Item Level 130
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
An ingot of smelted mythrite.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
5 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Mythrite Ore
3
Mythrite Nugget
3
Crystals
Ice Crystal
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
52
Total Crafted
1
Durability
40
Difficulty
130
Max Quality
1712
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
462
Craftsmanship
502
Goldsmith
Materials
Mythrite Ore
1
Mythrite Nugget
1
Crystals
Wind Crystal
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
52
Total Crafted
1
Durability
40
Difficulty
130
Max Quality
1712
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
462
Craftsmanship
502
Blacksmith
Materials
Mythrite Ore
3
Mythrite Nugget
3
Crystals
Fire Crystal
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
52
Total Crafted
1
Durability
40
Difficulty
130
Max Quality
1712
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
462
Craftsmanship
502
Related Posts
FFXIV Skysung Tools Guide - Highly Viscous Gobbiegoo, Crafting & Gathering Goals
Shikhu
FFXIV Armorer Leveling Guide - Fastest Way to Get From 1-90
Dillon Skiffington
FFXIV Augmented Dragonsung Tools Guide - Unlock Pickaxe, Rod, & More
Shikhu