Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

High Steel Nugget

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A small nugget of impure high steel.

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Iron Ore
3
Item Icon
Koppranickel Sand
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Iron Ore
1
Item Icon
Koppranickel Sand
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

FFXIV Armorer Leveling Guide - Fastest Way to Get From 1-90
Dillon Skiffington
FFXIV Relic Zodiac Weapon Guide: How to Start Your ARR Quest
Mike Williams
FFXIV Eureka Orthos Floors 31-70 Guide - Mobs, Bosses, Tips
Hope Productions