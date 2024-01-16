Games
High Steel Nugget
Metal - Item Level 255
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
A small nugget of impure high steel.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
9 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Iron Ore
3
Koppranickel Sand
3
Crystals
Ice Crystal
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
61
Total Crafted
1
Durability
40
Difficulty
315
Max Quality
2232
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
968
Craftsmanship
1006
Blacksmith
Materials
Iron Ore
1
Koppranickel Sand
1
Crystals
Fire Crystal
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
61
Total Crafted
1
Durability
40
Difficulty
315
Max Quality
2232
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
968
Craftsmanship
1006
