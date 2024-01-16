Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

High Steel Battleaxe

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

71

81.41

3.44

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Wing Glue
4
Item Icon
Larch Lumber
4
Item Icon
High Steel Ingot
4
Item Icon
High Steel Nugget
4
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
4
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

