Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
High Steel Battleaxe
Marauder's Arm - Item Level 265
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
71
Physical Damage
81.41
Auto-attack
3.44
Delay
Details
Classes
MRD WAR - Lv. 62
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
567 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+86
Vitality
+91
Skill Speed
+86
Critical Hit
+60
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 52
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
265
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Wing Glue
4
Larch Lumber
4
High Steel Ingot
4
High Steel Nugget
4
Crystals
Fire Crystal
4
Earth Crystal
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
63
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
730
Max Quality
2970
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1005
Craftsmanship
1037
Related Posts
FFXIV Tanking Guide: How to be a Better Tank
Mike Williams
Pathfinder’s Latest DLC Feels Like A Visit To Your Local Tabletop Game Shop
Paul Tamayo
Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Class Guide - Each Class, Explained
Dillon Skiffington