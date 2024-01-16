Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

High Steel Ingot

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

An ingot of smelted high steel.

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Koppranickel Ore
3
Item Icon
High Steel Nugget
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Koppranickel Ore
1
Item Icon
High Steel Nugget
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

