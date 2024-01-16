Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
High Steel Ingot
Metal - Item Level 265
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
An ingot of smelted high steel.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
10 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Koppranickel Ore
3
High Steel Nugget
3
Crystals
Ice Crystal
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
62
Total Crafted
1
Durability
40
Difficulty
340
Max Quality
2304
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
993
Craftsmanship
1027
Blacksmith
Materials
Koppranickel Ore
1
High Steel Nugget
1
Crystals
Fire Crystal
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
62
Total Crafted
1
Durability
40
Difficulty
340
Max Quality
2304
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
993
Craftsmanship
1027
