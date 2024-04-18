Articles
Final Fantasy XIVDestiny 2Infinite CraftGenshin ImpactSims 4MinecraftPokemonElden Ring
0Comments
POKEMONGUIDES

PUBLISHED

All Pokemon Ground Type Weaknesses & What They're Strong Against

Harness the power of the earth—just not against the sky.

Ethan Garcia

About the Author

Ethan Garcia

Since Ethan was but a young lad, he's lived and breathe Pokémon to the point where, not only is it probably unhealthy, but he remembers each and every one, as well as facts about them. When he's not consumed in thinking about these fictional creatures, he's using his journalism degree from Syracuse University to report about news regarding general gaming and esports, doing his best to enlighten those not familiar with these areas about why they mean so much to so many people.

Newest

Related Posts

All Pokemon Fire Type Weaknesses & What They're Strong Against
Ethan Garcia
Klawf scuttles in front of a watchtower in a desert area.
All Pokemon Rock Type Weaknesses & What They're Strong Against
Ethan Garcia
Pokemon Flying Type Guide - Weaknesses, Strengths, and Counters
Ethan Garcia