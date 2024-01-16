Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV Item Database Materials
Item Icon

Larch Lumber

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

Processed larch lumber.

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Larch Log
4
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

