FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Chondrite Top of Maiming
Body - Item Level 545
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
434
Magic Defense
553
Defense
Details
Classes
LNC DRG RPR - Lv. 88
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
650 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+196
Vitality
+199
Critical Hit
+186
Direct Hit Rate
+130
Materia
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 78
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
545
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
AR-Caean Velvet
8
Chondrite Ingot
8
Manganese Ingot
8
Scarlet Moko Cloth
8
Grade 5 Strength Alkahest
8
Crystals
Ice Crystal
8
Earth Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
89
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
3400
Max Quality
7100
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2589
Craftsmanship
2748
