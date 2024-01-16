Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Chondrite Ingot
Metal - Item Level 545
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
An ingot of chondrite.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
12 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Chondrite
8
Dimythrite Ore
8
Crystals
Ice Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
88
Total Crafted
1
Durability
40
Difficulty
1650
Max Quality
7000
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2535
Craftsmanship
2686
Blacksmith
Materials
Chondrite
8
Dimythrite Ore
8
Crystals
Fire Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
88
Total Crafted
1
Durability
40
Difficulty
1650
Max Quality
7000
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2535
Craftsmanship
2686
Related Posts
FFXIV Armorer Leveling Guide - Fastest Way to Get From 1-90
Dillon Skiffington
FFXIV Manderville Relic Weapon Guide: All Endwalker Steps and Quests for 2024
Mike Williams
,
Mills Webster
How to Make Gil With Retainers in FFXIV
Michael Hassall