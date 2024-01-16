Destiny 2
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV Item Database Materials
Item Icon

Chondrite Ingot

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

An ingot of chondrite.

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Chondrite
8
Item Icon
Dimythrite Ore
8
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Chondrite
8
Item Icon
Dimythrite Ore
8
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

