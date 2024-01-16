Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

AR-Caean Velvet

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A rare fabric that delights mankind for unknown and possibly sinister reasons.

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
AR-Caean Cotton Boll
8
Crystals
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

