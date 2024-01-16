Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
AR-Caean Velvet
Cloth - Item Level 545
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
A rare fabric that delights mankind for unknown and possibly sinister reasons.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
4 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
AR-Caean Cotton Boll
8
Crystals
Lightning Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
88
Total Crafted
1
Durability
40
Difficulty
1650
Max Quality
7000
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2535
Craftsmanship
2686
