Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Scarlet Moko Cloth

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A fabric woven from scarlet moko grass.

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Scarlet Moko Grass
8
Crystals
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

FFXIV Augmented Splendorous Tools Guide - Macros, Collectible Rotation
Shikhu
FFXIV Crystalline Splendorous Tools Guide - Macros, Rotations, New Glows
placeholder
Shikhu,Ian Taylor
How to Unlock the Ixali Tribe Quests in FFXIV - Locations & Quests
Mike Williams