FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Chondrite Magitek Glaives
Dancer's Arm - Item Level 545
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
97
Physical Damage
100.88
Auto-attack
3.12
Delay
Details
Classes
DNC - Lv. 88
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
709 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+207
Dexterity
+203
Determination
+193
Direct Hit Rate
+135
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 78
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
545
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Star Quartz
8
Chondrite Ingot
8
Annite Whetstone
8
Kumbhira Leather
8
Crystals
Fire Crystal
8
Earth Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
88
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
3300
Max Quality
7000
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2535
Craftsmanship
2686
