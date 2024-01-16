Destiny 2
Item Icon

Star Quartz

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

Almost appears to contain a star within when held up to the light.

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Raw Star Quartz
8
Item Icon
Annite Whetstone
8
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

