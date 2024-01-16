Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Star Quartz
Stone - Item Level 545
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
Almost appears to contain a star within when held up to the light.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
7 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Raw Star Quartz
8
Annite Whetstone
8
Crystals
Wind Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
88
Total Crafted
1
Durability
40
Difficulty
1650
Max Quality
7000
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2535
Craftsmanship
2686
