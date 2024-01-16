Destiny 2
Item Icon

Annite Whetstone

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A piece of carved annite used to sharpen metal or stone blades.

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Annite
8
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

