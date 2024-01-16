Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Annite Whetstone
Stone - Item Level 539
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
A piece of carved annite used to sharpen metal or stone blades.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
2 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Annite
8
Crystals
Wind Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
86
Total Crafted
1
Durability
40
Difficulty
1550
Max Quality
6800
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2451
Craftsmanship
2590
