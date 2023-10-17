Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost Has A Magical Anime-Inspired Shader

Eva Levante's pink and gold shader will make you feel like you're in a Magical Transformation sequence in Destiny 2.

Saniya Ahmed,Dillon Skiffington

The annual Festival of the Lost event is back in Destiny 2, and although you might be heading to the Eververse Store to get the new insect-inspired universal ornament set, Eva Levante has a shader that will have you looking like Sailor Moon's transformation sequence. The Magical Transformation shader has baby pink, hot pink, with different shades of gold mixed in, and its the best reward you could earn in this year's Halloween-themed event. 

So, how do you to get the Magical Transformation shader? Head to Eva Levante to start the Classic Carving quest. The quest steps are simple, so it should be easy to complete. Once that's done, the Festival of the Lost Event Card unlocks challenges. One of those challenges is called Bookworm II, which asks you to use 22 Manifested Pages to restore the chapters in the "Tales of the Forgotten - Vol. 3." book. To make things a little easier, we have a guide on how to get Spectral Pages and Manifested Pages in Festival of the Lost

Spin into that magical anime girl your character was always meant to be by claiming the Bookworm II challenge. It also rewards players with an Event Ticket and two Enhancement Cores.

Bookworm II Event Challenge Reward

Magical Transformation

Magical Transformation

Matching the Magical Transformation shader, Eververse is selling the Heart-Powered Shell, which is embellished with metallic gold angel wings, a hot pink gem and bow in the front. There's a pink heart on the Ghost's screen, and the gold design forms a heart on the back. 

Besides getting the shader, there's so much to do in this year's Festival of the Lost with the newly added weapon focusing at Eva Levante called Hocus Focusing and Legend Haunted Lost Sectors. You can also farm Candy and the new Eerie Engrams, which give you Legendary loot and Exotic gear. The Eerie Engrams have a chance of dropping the Festival of the Lost-exclusive Memento too, a consumable shader you can apply on crafted weapons. 

About the Authors

Saniya Ahmed

Saniya Ahmed is an editor at Fanbyte covering Destiny 2 news, guides, and feature stories. She’s a long-time Destiny player who loves the game for its lore and is a Hunter main. Her bylines include GameSpot, IGN, WIRED, Game Informer, and more.

Dillon Skiffington

Dillon is the Senior Game Guides Editor at Fanbyte. He's been writing about video games for 15 years and has thousands of hours logged in FFXIV and hundreds of hours in Destiny 2.

