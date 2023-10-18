How to Get the Exotic Nyxpterón Ship in Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost

Destiny 2 kicks off the 2023 Festival of the Lost, and this Halloween-themed event comes with new cosmetics to collect. Players can earn the new Exotic Nyxpterón ship, here is how to get it. Nyxpterón continues the insectoid theme of this year's event with its curved stag beetle-like design and purple, black, and gold color scheme. The quote attached to the ship says, “I am the vengeance that strikes from the shadows.”

To unlock the Nyxpterón, you must complete the Bookworm III event card challenge. Bookworm III tasks you with manifesting all 33 chapters of the Book of the Forgotten, Volume 3. However, you’ll have to get the event card for Festival of the Lost 2023 first. To do this, complete the Classic Carving quest for Eva Levante.

First, you need to visit Eva in The Tower. She will give you a Festival Mask that you need to equip. Once Equipped, speak to Eva again; she will provide Spectral Pages. To convert these into Manifested Pages, you must complete a Haunted Lost Sector, which you can access from the Tower. Complete the activity and return to Eva and she will direct you to the Book of the Forgotten, where you can convert your Manifested Pages into lore pages.

Return to Eva one more time to complete the first challenge of the event card: Cryptozoologist. Once complete, you can access the event card and all of its challenges, which you can view this by heading into your quests tab.

For Bookworm III, earn Spectral Pages by completing activities throughout the system while wearing a Festival Mask. Then, convert these into Manifested Pages by completing Haunted Lost Sectors. Then, return to the Book of the Forgotten and unlock chapters. If you need more tips, we have an in-depth guide on Spectral and Manifested Pages.

Finally, go into the event card and redeem the Triumph; this will also award you with the Exotic Nyxpterón ship. The event card also has a new shader reward for players to earn.