Destiny 2 Players Disappointed With the New Memento

This year’s Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost event gives players the chance to get a highly-requested all-black shader, called Twilight Keepsake, but it’s in the form of a Lost Memento — which apparently has a low drop rate. The Destiny 2 community has taken to social media to share their disappointment about how an all-black shader can only apply on crafted weapons and the tough grind for getting the Lost Memento.

Players are asking why this couldn’t have simply been a universal shader reward instead of being a Memento — a one-time use shader consumable that you can apply on the crafted weapons. Players have spent years trying out different combinations of shaders like, Erebos Glance and Amethyst Veil, to create that dark look for their Guardians, and Twilight Keepsake would have fixed that. One player on Reddit made a post about how Twilight Keepsake is trapped behind a Memento, preventing players from applying it on armor and other gear, and how it isn't reusable.

Festival of the Lost Memento shader Twilight Keepsake

This post has garnered several comments from other players who don’t all seem to agree. Some point out how only being able to hold one Memento at a time is the issue, but also think that this rarity is what makes players grind for it. This is also the first time Destiny 2 players have gotten a Memento outside of Gambit, Nightfall, and Crucible.

Additionally, players have come forward with complaints about not being able to get the Festival of the Lost Memento to drop for them. This Lost Memento is a random drop that comes from Eerie Engrams, but there are a few steps you need to take before you unlock it. Players grinding for Eerie Engrams are already having a difficult time, leading them to ask Bungie if it can increase the Engram drop rate. A player said they decrypted 35 Eerie Engrams, but none gave them the Lost Memento, and another updated their post to say that they've been left empty-handed after decrypting 50 Eerie Engrams.