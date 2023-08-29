How to Get Solar, Arc, Void Elemental Attunement in Destiny 2

In Destiny 2’s Season of the Witch, you get to build decks of tarot-style cards that influence your encounters in Savathun’s Spire and Altars of Summoning. Your Deck of Whispers is a collection of unique buffs that apply to you and your allies at the beginning of an encounter. To unlock these buffs you need to play seasonal activities and collect Opaque Cards, which turn into Major Arcana at the Lectern of Divination.

The second week of Season of the Witch unlocked a new set of elemental cards: Lacuna, Liminal, and Ascension. Also, you may have noticed elemental Opaque Cards floating around in Savathun’s Spire and Altars of Summoning that require Solar, Arc, or Void Attunement. To get these cards, you need to progress through the seasonal quest called The Bladed Path.

This guide will direct you to the Solar, Arc, Void Attunement card locations, explain what each card does, and how to unlock them.

How to get Solar, Arc, Void Attunement Major Arcana Cards

Start The Bladed Path quest in Season of the Witch. On Step 7 of the seasonal quest, players can attune with an element at the Athenaeum Ritual Table. You can choose one of the following elemental attunements: Arc Attunement, Solar Attunement, or Void Attunement.

After that, defeat enemies using that elemental type in Savathun’s Throne World or in seasonal activities — powerful enemies give more progress. Equip a Arc, Solar, or Void weapon that can defeat enemies quickly and jump into Savathun's Spire for easy kills; you can finish this step in the first encounter. Next, attune elemental runes in Throne World Lost Sectors.

When you get to Step 13, head to the Lectern of Divination and select either the sixth, seventh, or eighth Opaque Card that is available — this depends on the elemental attunement you chose. Next, complete the associated quest for the Lacuna, Liminal, or Ascension cards to add it to your Deck of Whispers.

To unlock the all attunements, you'll have to progress through The Bladed Path quest in upcoming weeks.

Here are the abilities of the elemental Major Arcana cards:

Void Attunement VI Lacuna: Dealing Void damage adds Suppression.

Dealing Void damage adds Suppression. Arc Attunement VII Liminal: Dealing Arc damage adds Jolt.

Dealing Arc damage adds Jolt. Solar Attunement VIII Ascension: Dealing Solar damage adds Scorch.

Also, when you unlock Lacuna, Liminal, or Ascension, you can find Minor Arcana Opaque Cards around Savathun's Spire and Altars of Summoning that are now obtainable.

Solar, Arc, Void Attunement Locations in Savathun’s Spire

Void Attunement Opaque Card Location in Savathun’s Spire

After the first encounter, go up the lift. On that first circular platform, you'll find the Void Attunement Opaque Card in the back.

Arc Attunement Opaque Card Location in Savathun’s Spire

Before you go up the third lift, you can Arc Attunement Opaque Card next to the circular platform.

Solar Attunement Opaque Card Location in Savathun’s Spire

Just before the second encounter, there will be a vertical room with platforms on the sides of the building. The first platform along the wall on the right has the Solar Attunement Opaque Card.

