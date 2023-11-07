PSA: You Can Finally Get the Last Opaque Card in Destiny 2

Following this week’s reset, players can finally get the final Opaque Card in Season of the Witch’s Deck of Whispers. In Season of the Witch, Destiny 2 players are tasked with collecting Opaque Cards to fill out Eris Morn’s Deck of Whispers, but up until this week one Opaque Card had been missing, making it impossible to complete the Deck. As of reset, players can find the final Opaque Card on a pillar on the right hand side of the Altars of Summoning map.

A Parting Gift Opaque Card in Altars of Summoning.

Bringing the card to the Lectern of Divination in the HELM reveals that the card is named “A Parting Gift”, which is “An incantation to unveil the deepest mysteries of the Imbaru Engine”. After claiming A Parting Gift, the final test in the Imbaru Engine activity will be unlocked. The Imbaru Engine is a Seasonal activity in which players solve puzzles as a tribute to The Witch Queen.

Opaque Cards are one of the main paths of progression in Destiny 2’s Season of the Witch. Unlocking cards can grant players buffs in seasonal content, crafting materials, seasonal Engrams, increased loot from seasonal activities, guaranteed weapons with Deepsight Resonance, and access to tests in the Imbaru Engine activity. Many Opaque Cards can be unlocked by completing seasonal or ritual activities (Vanguard, Crucible, or Gambit) and are received automatically. Other Opaque Cards, like the final card, players must find them in hidden corners of Savathun’s Spire or Altars of Summoning. On top of this, some cards require elemental attunement with Arc, Void, or Solar Light which players can gain by completing the main seasonal quest: The Bladed Path.

In October, after the conclusion of the main Season of the Witch questline, the Destiny The Game account tweeted that “Season of the Witch isn’t over yet…” — perhaps the final Opaque Card and Imbaru Engine test is what Bungie was teasing with this post. It will not be long for us to find out if they were referring to this week’s reset, or to seasonal content that we have yet to see as Season of the Witch ends on November 28.