FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Tools
Titanium Lump Hammer
Blacksmith's Primary Tool - Item Level 120
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
32
Physical Damage
29.87
Auto-attack
2.8
Delay
Details
Classes
BSM - Lv. 57
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
257 gil
Bonuses
Control
+97
Craftsmanship
+180
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 47
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
120
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Wing Glue
5
Mythrite Ingot
5
Titanium Ingot
5
Hallowed Chestnut Lumber
5
Crystals
Fire Crystal
5
Earth Crystal
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
57
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
460
Max Quality
2490
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
524
Craftsmanship
560
