FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Hallowed Chestnut Lumber
Lumber - Item Level 142
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
Processed dark chestnut lumber purified with hallowed water.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
5 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Hallowed Water
2
Dark Chestnut Lumber
2
Crystals
Wind Crystal
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
56
Total Crafted
1
Durability
35
Difficulty
210
Max Quality
1936
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
513
Craftsmanship
550
