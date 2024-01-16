Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Hallowed Chestnut Lumber

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

Processed dark chestnut lumber purified with hallowed water.

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Hallowed Water
2
Item Icon
Dark Chestnut Lumber
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

FFXIV Anima Relic Weapon Guide: How to Get Unidentifiable Items
Mike Williams
How To Get All The Kamuy Mounts in FFXIV
Paulo Kawanishi
FFXIV’s Lead Item Designer Teases New Tataru’s Grand Adventure Glamour
Mike Williams