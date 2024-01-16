Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Titanium Ingot
Metal - Item Level 142
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
An ingot of smelted titanium.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
5 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Cloud Mica
5
Titanium Nugget
5
Crystals
Ice Crystal
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
56
Total Crafted
1
Durability
35
Difficulty
210
Max Quality
1936
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
513
Craftsmanship
550
Blacksmith
Materials
Cloud Mica
1
Titanium Nugget
1
Crystals
Fire Crystal
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
56
Total Crafted
1
Durability
35
Difficulty
210
Max Quality
1936
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
513
Craftsmanship
550
