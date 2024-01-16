Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Titanium Battleaxe

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

59

67.65

3.44

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Wing Glue
5
Item Icon
Titanium Ingot
5
Item Icon
Titanium Rivets
5
Item Icon
Hallowed Chestnut Lumber
5
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
5
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
4
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

