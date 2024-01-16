Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Titanium Rivets
Metal - Item Level 139
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
Short titanium pins with large heads. Used in connecting metal plates.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
6 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Titanium Nugget
1
Crystals
Ice Crystal
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
54
Total Crafted
1
Durability
40
Difficulty
170
Max Quality
1824
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
491
Craftsmanship
529
Blacksmith
Materials
Titanium Nugget
4
Crystals
Fire Crystal
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
54
Total Crafted
1
Durability
40
Difficulty
170
Max Quality
1824
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
491
Craftsmanship
529
