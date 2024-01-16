Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Swallowskin Shoes of Healing
Feet - Item Level 415
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
283
Magic Defense
162
Defense
Classes
CNJ WHM SCH AST SGE - Lv. 78
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
381 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+85
Piety
+85
Vitality
+81
Determination
+60
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 68
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
415
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Leatherworker
Materials
Rubber
7
Bright Linen Yarn
7
Sea Swallow Leather
7
Grade 1 Mind Alkahest
7
Dwarven Mythril Nugget
7
Crystals
Wind Crystal
7
Earth Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
79
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
1710
Max Quality
4500
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1579
Craftsmanship
1702
