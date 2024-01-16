Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Dwarven Mythril Nugget
Metal - Item Level 415
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
A small nugget of impure dwarven mythril.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
12 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Mythrite Sand
7
Dimythrite Sand
7
Crystals
Wind Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
78
Total Crafted
1
Durability
40
Difficulty
820
Max Quality
3520
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1541
Craftsmanship
1662
