FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Bright Linen Yarn

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

Sturdy yarn spun from bright linen.

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Bright Flax
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

