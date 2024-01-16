Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Sea Swallow Leather
Leather - Item Level 415
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
A large piece of cured sea swallow skin.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
4 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Yellow Alumen
7
Sea Swallow Skin
7
Crystals
Earth Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
78
Total Crafted
1
Durability
40
Difficulty
820
Max Quality
3520
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1541
Craftsmanship
1662
Related Posts
FFXIV Shadowbringers Shared FATEs Guide
Andrea Shearon
FFXIV Dungeon Tier List — Every Dungeon Ranked (Un)scientifically
Michael Higham
All Tataru’s Grand Endeavor Quests in Final Fantasy XIV and How to Unlock Them
Mills Webster