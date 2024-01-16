Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Sea Swallow Leather

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A large piece of cured sea swallow skin.

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Yellow Alumen
7
Item Icon
Sea Swallow Skin
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

