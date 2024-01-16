Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Ahriman Tears

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Large teardrops harvested from an ahriman.

Attributes

Crafting

Related Posts

FFXIV Opens Weapon Design Contest For Reaper and Sage
Mike Williams
FFXIV Animus Zodiac Relic Weapon Guide: How to Grind All Book Tasks
Mike Williams
FFXIV Eureka Orthos Floors 71-100 Guide - Beating Excalibur, Administrator, & Proto-Kaliya
Hope Productions