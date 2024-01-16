Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Exquisite Buttons

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Lovingly handcrafted antique buttons.

Attributes

Crafting

Related Posts

ESO Update 23 Patch Notes - New Scalebreaker Sets, Dungeons, Elemental Succession Changes
Dillon Skiffington
FFXIV Team Posts Official Lyrics For “Dedicated to Moonlight”
Mike Williams
Best Weapons for Every Job in FFXIV (Patch 6.5)
Mills Webster