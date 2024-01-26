Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
0Comments
Newest
FINAL FANTASY XIVGUIDES

PUBLISHED

Gift Ideas for Your FFXIV Sweetie This Valentine's Day

Woo your Valentine with these FFXIV gifts!

Michael Hassall

About the Author

Michael Hassall

After giving up a "real" job in Marketing in 2019, Michael started working as esports, gaming, and entertainment journalist and hasn't looked back. He lives in the UK, but wishes he lived in Eorzea, having spent 5,000 hours there. When not dutifully grinding Tomestones and being designated furniture crafter for his FC, he enjoys travel to warm places, cold drinks, light reading, and heavy metal.

Related Posts

Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 Villager Tier List - New Best Villagers
Dillon Skiffington
How to Get Your Animal Crossing Villagers to Sing or Play Instruments Together
Dillon Skiffington
When Will Villagers Ask to Leave in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Answered
Dillon Skiffington