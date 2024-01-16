Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Undyed Velveteen
Cloth - Item Level 24
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
Several yalms of undyed velveteen wrapped around a short wooden distaff.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Dew Thread
1
Cotton Yarn
1
Crystals
Lightning Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
24
Total Crafted
1
Durability
40
Difficulty
42
Max Quality
504
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
49
Craftsmanship
99
Related Posts
How To Get the Flying Chair and Magicked Bed Mounts in FFXIV
Paulo Kawanishi
FFXIV Crafting Guide 1-90 (Patch 6.5)
Paulo Kawanishi
FFXIV Skysung Tools Guide - Highly Viscous Gobbiegoo, Crafting & Gathering Goals
Shikhu