FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Dew Thread

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

Sticky thread spun from diremite webs.

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Diremite Web
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Lightning Shard
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

