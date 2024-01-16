Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Dew Thread
Cloth - Item Level 23
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
Sticky thread spun from diremite webs.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Diremite Web
2
Crystals
Lightning Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
23
Total Crafted
2
Durability
40
Difficulty
39
Max Quality
480
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
49
Craftsmanship
99
Related Posts
Get Your Face Right With FFXIV Face Moisturizer From Steamcream
Mike Williams
FFXIV Endwalker: Aether Currents - Elpis Map, Locations & Coordinates
Mike Williams
Genshin Impact Ganyu Guide: Best Build & Team for Patch 2.4 (February 2022)
Dillon Skiffington