Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Accessories
Star Quartz Choker of Slaying
Necklace - Item Level 545
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
0
Defense
0
Magic Defense
Details
Classes
PGL LNC MNK DRG SAM RPR - Lv. 88
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
296 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+97
Vitality
+99
Determination
+65
Direct Hit Rate
+93
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 78
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
545
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Star Quartz
8
Chondrite Ingot
8
Annite Whetstone
8
Grade 5 Strength Alkahest
8
Crystals
Fire Crystal
8
Wind Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
89
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
3400
Max Quality
7100
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2589
Craftsmanship
2748
Related Posts
Here's a Brief FFXIV Legendary Gathering Route with Maps for Endwalker
Nerium
All FFXIV Island Sanctuary Animal Spawns
Michael Higham
,
Jessica Scharnagle
14 Games Worth Playing If You Like FFXIV
Michael Higham