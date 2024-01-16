Staggered Shelf

Games
Item Details
Details
A bookshelf with crannies of various sizes, designed in the Doman fashion.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
120 gil
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
90
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Varnish
2
Wolfram Ingot
2
Ancient Lumber
2
Fieldcraft Demimateria II
2
Crystals
Ice Cluster
1
Wind Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
420
Max Quality
1375
Characteristics
Required
Control
374
Craftsmanship
391
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
