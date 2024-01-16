Destiny 2
Item Database
Item Icon

Wolfram Ingot

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

An ingot of smelted wolfram.

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Ferberite
2
Item Icon
Scheelite
2
Item Icon
Cobalt Ore
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
2
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth

