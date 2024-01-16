Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Ice Cluster
Crystal - Item Level 50
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A large crystalline manifestation of aetheric ice energy.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Related Posts
How To Get the Flying Chair and Magicked Bed Mounts in FFXIV
Paulo Kawanishi
FFXIV Anima Relic Weapon Guide: How to Get Unidentifiable Items
Mike Williams
How to Make Money in FFXIV: Gil Farming Tips & Tricks
Nerium