FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Ancient Lumber

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A length of lumber obtained by processing a petrified log.

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Scarlet Sap
2
Item Icon
Petrified Log
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Cluster
1
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth

