Glamour and mounts are nice, but sometimes the best rewards in Final Fantasy XIV are emotes, especially when they can make you look as smug as the Humble Triumph emote. With a tilted head, finger gun, and staggered pose, the Humble Triumph emote is as sarcastic-looking as its name suggests.

But how do you get your Warrior of Light to look so smug? Well, multiple runs of the Aloalo Island Variant Dungeon are required. Here’s exactly how to get the Humble Triumph emote in FFXIV.

How to Unlock the Humble Triumph Emote in FFXIV

Screengrab by Fanbyte via Square Enix

The Humble Triumph emote (/humbletriumph or /waitforit) is unlocked obtaining Ballroom Etiquette - Humble Triumph. You can purchase this Ballroom Etiquette book from Trisassant in Old Sharlayan (X: 12.0, Y: 13.3) for nine Aloalo Potsherds. Trisassant is the Guildship Exchange NPC, and trades Potsherds, a currency obtained from Variant Dungeons, for unlockables.

You’ll first need to run Aloalo Island at least once to unlock the ability for Trisassant to accept Aloalo Potsherds. Then you’ll need to collect nine of them. During a normal run of Aloalo Island you’ll obtain one Potsherd from the chest of the first boss, and two from the second boss, for a total of three. This means you’ll need to run the dungeon three times to obtain enough Potsherds to secure the emote.

Luckily, if you don’t feel like running Aloalo Island that many times, the emote is marketable and tradable. This means players can trade Ballroom Etiquette - Humble Triumph on the market board. However, at the time of writing it retailed for several million gil, and is unlikely to significantly drop in price anytime soon. As a result, grinding Aloalo Island might be your best option for obtaining the emote.