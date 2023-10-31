Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FINAL FANTASY XIVGUIDES

PUBLISHED

UPDATED

How to Get the Humble Triumph Emote in FFXIV

It's hard to be humble.

Michael Hassall

Glamour and mounts are nice, but sometimes the best rewards in Final Fantasy XIV are emotes, especially when they can make you look as smug as the Humble Triumph emote. With a tilted head, finger gun, and staggered pose, the Humble Triumph emote is as sarcastic-looking as its name suggests.

But how do you get your Warrior of Light to look so smug? Well, multiple runs of the Aloalo Island Variant Dungeon are required. Here’s exactly how to get the Humble Triumph emote in FFXIV.

How to Unlock the Humble Triumph Emote in FFXIV

ffxiv_dx11_2023-10-31_09-52-43.png
Screengrab by Fanbyte via Square Enix

The Humble Triumph emote (/humbletriumph or /waitforit) is unlocked obtaining Ballroom Etiquette - Humble Triumph. You can purchase this Ballroom Etiquette book from Trisassant in Old Sharlayan (X: 12.0, Y: 13.3) for nine Aloalo Potsherds. Trisassant is the Guildship Exchange NPC, and trades Potsherds, a currency obtained from Variant Dungeons, for unlockables. 

You’ll first need to run Aloalo Island at least once to unlock the ability for Trisassant to accept Aloalo Potsherds. Then you’ll need to collect nine of them. During a normal run of Aloalo Island you’ll obtain one Potsherd from the chest of the first boss, and two from the second boss, for a total of three. This means you’ll need to run the dungeon three times to obtain enough Potsherds to secure the emote.

Luckily, if you don’t feel like running Aloalo Island that many times, the emote is marketable and tradable. This means players can trade Ballroom Etiquette - Humble Triumph on the market board. However, at the time of writing it retailed for several million gil, and is unlikely to significantly drop in price anytime soon. As a result, grinding Aloalo Island might be your best option for obtaining the emote.

About the Author

Michael Hassall

After giving up a "real" job in Marketing in 2019, Michael started working as esports, gaming, and entertainment journalist and hasn't looked back. He lives in the UK, but wishes he lived in Eorzea, having spent 5,000 hours there. When not dutifully grinding Tomestones and being designated furniture crafter for his FC, he enjoys travel to warm places, cold drinks, light reading, and heavy metal.

Related Posts

How to Get Aloalo Potsherds in FFXIV
Mills Webster
The Fancies 2021: Fūnk-é's Games of the Year 2021
Fūnk-é Joseph
Another Humble Offering for Miro's Vengeful God
Martin Douglas