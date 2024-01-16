Destiny 2
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Varnish

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A coating used to protect wooden surfaces and give them a clear and shiny finish.

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Raw Amber
1
Item Icon
Terebinth
1
Item Icon
Linseed Oil
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Shard
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

