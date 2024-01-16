Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Smilodonskin Shoes of Gathering
Feet - Item Level 330
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
215
Magic Defense
108
Defense
Details
Classes
Disciple of the Land - Lv. 71
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
22170 gil
Sells for
342 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+24
Gathering
+12
Perception
+128
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 61
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
330
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Rubber
5
Smilodon Leather
5
Bright Linen Yarn
5
Bright Linen Cloth
5
Crystals
Wind Crystal
5
Earth Crystal
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
71
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
1195
Max Quality
3763
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1220
Craftsmanship
1320
Related Posts
FFXIV Crafting Guide 1-90 (Patch 6.5)
Paulo Kawanishi
FFXIV Ishgard Restoration Macros: Level 20, 40, 60, 80
Cody Perez
FFXIV Shadowbringers Shared FATEs Guide
Andrea Shearon