FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Smilodon Leather

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A large piece of cured smilodon skin.

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Smilodon Skin
6
Item Icon
Yellow Alumen
6
Crystals
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
6
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

