FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Smilodon Leather
Leather - Item Level 390
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
A large piece of cured smilodon skin.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
4 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Smilodon Skin
6
Yellow Alumen
6
Crystals
Earth Crystal
6
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
71
Total Crafted
1
Durability
40
Difficulty
597
Max Quality
3010
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1220
Craftsmanship
1320
