FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Bright Linen Cloth
Cloth - Item Level 390
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
Several yalms of undyed white fabric.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
4 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Bright Linen Yarn
3
Crystals
Lightning Crystal
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
71
Total Crafted
1
Durability
40
Difficulty
597
Max Quality
3010
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1220
Craftsmanship
1320
