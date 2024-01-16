Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Smilodonskin Shoes of Crafting

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

215

108

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Rubber
5
Item Icon
Smilodon Leather
5
Item Icon
Bright Linen Yarn
5
Item Icon
Bright Linen Cloth
5
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
5
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

