FFXIV Items
Item Database
Item Icon

Redoubtable Rolanberry Tart

Guide
Details
Crafting

PUBLISHED

UPDATED

Mike Williams

About the Author

Mike Williams

Item Details

Details

A flaky-crusted tart with a slight acidity that complements its pleasant sweetness, so enormous that it should only be served at parties. Of course, sometimes a party can be just one hungry homeowner and a clean fork. Or a dirty one. It doesn't really matter. ※Cannot be retrieved once used. ※Can be used up to 10 times. Meal benefits when used: Tenacity Bonus: +4% (Max 10) VIT Bonus: +4% (Max 12) Gear Durability Bonus: +2 EXP Bonus: +3% Duration: 30m (Duration can be extended to 60m by consuming multiple servings)

Attributes

Crafting

Culinarian

Materials
Item Icon
Natron
5
Item Icon
Gelatin
5
Item Icon
Pie Dough
5
Item Icon
Rolanberry
5
Item Icon
Maple Sugar
5
Item Icon
Smooth Butter
5
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
5
Item Icon
Water Shard
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

