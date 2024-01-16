Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Smooth Butter
Ingredient - Item Level 7
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
A smooth, fatty cream made by churning buffalo milk.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Culinarian
Materials
Buffalo Milk
2
Crystals
Fire Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
7
Total Crafted
5
Durability
40
Difficulty
18
Max Quality
152
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
25
Craftsmanship
50
Related Posts
FFXIV Crafting Guide 1-90 (Patch 6.5)
Paulo Kawanishi
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Graphics Settings Guide - Fidelity or Performance Mode?
Dillon Skiffington
Autumn Wind Destiny 2 Guide – God Roll and How to Get It
merritt k