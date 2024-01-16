Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Item Database
Smooth Butter

Details
Item Details

Details

A smooth, fatty cream made by churning buffalo milk.

Attributes

Crafting

Culinarian

Materials
Buffalo Milk
2
Crystals
Fire Shard
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
