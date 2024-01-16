Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Pie Dough
Ingredient - Item Level 14
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
Simple pie dough made of flour and butter.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Culinarian
Materials
Table Salt
1
Mineral Water
1
Sunset Wheat Flour
1
Crystals
Fire Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
14
Total Crafted
6
Durability
40
Difficulty
27
Max Quality
264
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
33
Craftsmanship
67
Related Posts
In FFXIV, Undercutting the Market Board by More Than a Gil Hurts Everyone
Dillon Skiffington
FFXIV Tips Guide - 48 Things The Game Doesn't Tell You
Nerium
FFXIV Zodiac Braves Relic Weapon Guide: How to Get & All Items
Mike Williams