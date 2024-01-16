Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Pie Dough

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

Simple pie dough made of flour and butter.

Attributes

Crafting

Culinarian

Materials
Item Icon
Table Salt
1
Item Icon
Mineral Water
1
Item Icon
Sunset Wheat Flour
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

