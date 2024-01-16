Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Item Icon

Natron

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A white powder used in alchemy as a deodorizer and leavening agent.

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Rock Salt
1
Item Icon
Effervescent Water
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Shard
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

